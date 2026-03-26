Tragic Loss of Medical Student: Allegations of Harassment Surface

A 25-year-old postgraduate medical student was found dead in her car in Dehradun, reportedly dying by suicide, authorities revealed on Thursday.

The student, originally from Ambala, Haryana, was discovered unconscious by her father early Wednesday morning and was pronounced dead upon reaching the hospital. Allegations have been made against the Head of the Ophthalmology Department, accused of causing mental distress, prompting her drastic action.

A formal police complaint has been filed by her family, who noted her struggle with depression as a contributing factor. The ongoing investigation is examining these claims, with early findings indicating emotional turmoil faced by the young doctor.

(With inputs from agencies.)