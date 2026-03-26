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IPL 2026: Cricketing Extravaganza Kicks-Off

The Indian Premier League 2026, a premier Twenty20 cricket tournament, returns with its 19th edition from March 28 to May 31. Ten teams will compete in a double round-robin format across 13 venues in India. Top four teams will qualify for the playoffs culminating in a thrilling final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 19:57 IST
IPL 2026: Cricketing Extravaganza Kicks-Off
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The Indian Premier League (IPL), lauded as cricket's most lucrative tournament, is back with its 19th edition set to run from March 28 to May 31, 2026. Organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), this season features ten teams competing in a gripping double round-robin format.

Matches will be held across 13 venues nationwide, including iconic stadiums such as Eden Gardens and Wankhede Stadium. The top four teams in the league stage will make it to the playoffs, where they will battle it out for the championship trophy, ensuring riveting action for cricket fans worldwide.

The opening match will see defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru. Passionate fans eagerly await the clashes featuring well-known captains and seasoned coaches, promising a season brimming with excitement and fierce competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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