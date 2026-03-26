India's $100 Billion Energy Investment Vision

India is aggressively pursuing a vision to attract USD 100 billion in energy sector investments and expand its exploration footprint to 1 million sq km by 2030, a senior official has announced. Speaking at the 2026 edition of CERAWeek by S&P Global, Srikant Nagulapalli, India's Director General of Hydrocarbons, detailed ongoing policy reforms and new opportunities aimed at drawing international investors.

India promoted a substantial upstream investment roadmap during a recent outreach event, positioning itself as a major contender for global capital. Amidst this ambition, energy sector leaders spotlighted potential threats from existing geopolitical tensions and the ongoing energy transition. India's Consul General in Houston, DC Manjunath, emphasized the strategic alignment growing between India and the US in the energy realm.

Despite the enthusiasm, conference sessions underscored the complex challenges of ensuring energy security amidst rising global demands and geopolitical instability. Developing economies, including India, are anticipated to fuel sustained energy consumption growth, driving debate over priorities like reliability, affordability, and climate commitments. Outside the conference, climate activists protested, highlighting tensions surrounding fossil fuel investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)