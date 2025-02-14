Indian Delegation Led by Nityanand Rai Participates in 4th NMFT Conference in Germany

On 13th February 2025, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai, led the Indian delegation at the 4th No Money for Terror (NMFT) Conference held in Munich, Germany. The conference addressed key issues in countering terror financing, with discussions centered around four sub-verticals: Multilateral Cooperation, Financing Methods for Terrorism, Financial Inclusion & Risk-Based Approach, and Terrorist Financing & Organized Crime.

During his address, Shri Nityanand Rai raised concerns about the evolving nature of terror financing, highlighting the increasing cross-border linkages in the flow of funds. He emphasized that advancements in digital technologies have made it more challenging to track the sources, methods, and channels used by terrorists to transfer assets, posing a significant threat to global security.

Shri Rai called for unity among nations to combat terrorism effectively. He reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to global security under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He stressed the importance of international cooperation and shared responsibility in the fight against terrorism.

Expressing his gratitude to the German Government for hosting the conference, Shri Rai praised the NMFT initiative for fostering effective multilateral cooperation in countering terror financing. He urged the global community to build on the discussions from the NMFT Conference 2022 held in New Delhi and reiterated India's proposal for establishing a permanent NMFT Secretariat in India. This proposal, initially mooted during the 2022 conference, aims to ensure sustained global attention on countering terror financing.

In addition to his participation in the conference, Shri Nityanand Rai held bilateral meetings with dignitaries from Singapore and Turkey. These discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in areas of counter-terrorism, sharing intelligence, and exploring joint initiatives to address emerging threats in terror financing.

The 4th NMFT Conference concluded with a collective resolve from participating nations to enhance global efforts in combating terror financing through stronger multilateral frameworks and innovative countermeasures.