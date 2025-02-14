Radical U.S. Bureaucracy Cuts Under Trump and Musk Spark Controversy

President Donald Trump, with the powerful backing of advisor Elon Musk, is undertaking a controversial initiative to radically pare down U.S. bureaucracy. This campaign has resulted in thousands of layoffs across various government departments.

Significant cuts have been made at the Department of Energy, especially affecting workers responsible for U.S. nuclear stockpile security, and extended to other sectors such as Veterans Affairs and Education. Critics question this sweeping strategy, particularly skeptical of Musk's approach, which they argue prioritizes ideology over efficiency.

These layoffs have ignited a flurry of objections concerning their potential economic impact and reduction of services to vital areas such as military veterans' care. Legal battles are also looming over the legitimacy of Musk's involvement and concerns over privacy violations related to government data access.

(With inputs from agencies.)