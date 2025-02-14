Radical U.S. Bureaucracy Cuts Under Trump and Musk Spark Controversy
President Donald Trump and adviser Elon Musk are leading a controversial campaign to cut U.S. bureaucracy, resulting in layoffs of thousands of federal workers. Departments including Energy and Veterans Affairs have been deeply affected. Both supporters and critics are vocal, with legal and privacy challenges arising over the restructuring efforts.
President Donald Trump, with the powerful backing of advisor Elon Musk, is undertaking a controversial initiative to radically pare down U.S. bureaucracy. This campaign has resulted in thousands of layoffs across various government departments.
Significant cuts have been made at the Department of Energy, especially affecting workers responsible for U.S. nuclear stockpile security, and extended to other sectors such as Veterans Affairs and Education. Critics question this sweeping strategy, particularly skeptical of Musk's approach, which they argue prioritizes ideology over efficiency.
These layoffs have ignited a flurry of objections concerning their potential economic impact and reduction of services to vital areas such as military veterans' care. Legal battles are also looming over the legitimacy of Musk's involvement and concerns over privacy violations related to government data access.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UP Government Enforces Equal Experience for Maha Kumbh Pilgrims, Suspends Cop for Misconduct
Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Amendment Bill as Opposition Alleges Government Agenda
Under Ayushman Bharat scheme, government decided to provide health insurance to six crore citizens aged 70 years and more: President Murmu.
My government has placed special focus on education of youth and creating new employment opportunities for them: President Murmu.
Government's Thriving Third Term: Speeds and Reforms