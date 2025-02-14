Left Menu

Mass Protests Erupt in Jharkhand Over Alleged Assault of Teen

Protests erupted in Jharkhand's Palamu district after reports of a 16-year-old girl's alleged sexual assault. Led by former BSP legislator Shivpujan Mehta, hundreds protested for eight hours. While investigations continue, no arrests have been made. The victim, informed by her paternal aunt, is awaiting medical reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 14-02-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Jharkhand's Palamu district, a large crowd gathered on Friday to protest against the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl. With former BSP legislator Shivpujan Mehta at the helm, hundreds of people voiced their anger, disrupting activity in the Pipra and Hariharganj police station areas for eight long hours.

Awadh Yadav, the Chatarpur sub-divisional police officer, stated that a formal complaint was lodged by the victim's paternal aunt, prompting an urgent search for the individual responsible for the crime. The incident, reported to have occurred on Thursday, involved a student from a residential school who is now undergoing medical examination.

Further, the school warden explained that the victim had informed a teacher about going to collect ration with an acquaintance before leaving the school. When she was brought back to the school later, reportedly under the influence, suspicion fell on a youth from Sultani who had accompanied her in an SUV. Investigations are ongoing, but no arrests have been made yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

