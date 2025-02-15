Massive Federal Layoffs: Trump's Bold Bureaucracy Overhaul Led by Elon Musk

In an unprecedented move, the Trump administration, with significant input from advisor Elon Musk, initiated a sweeping reduction of the federal bureaucracy. Thousands of federal employees found themselves facing job cuts, impacting crucial departments such as Energy, Interior, and Agriculture.

Critics question the approach, citing concerns of encroaching on legislative authority and potential privacy breaches. Despite these concerns, Trump argues that the federal government is overly bloated and inefficient, with Musk pushing for modernization and cost reduction.

The layoffs are part of a broader reform effort, including incentives for voluntary resignations and scrutinizing civil service protections. The impact of these changes is still unfolding, as legal challenges and debates about government roles continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)