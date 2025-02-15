Temporary Reprieve for CFPB Workers Amid Potential Layoffs
President Trump's administration has agreed not to fire any more staff at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, following a court order. Judge Amy Berman Jackson's ruling prevents deletion of agency data or fund transfers, marking a temporary union victory against possible layoffs.
The Trump administration has temporarily paused staff terminations at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) due to a recent court order. This decision offers a short-term relief for employees who feared mass layoffs.
On Friday, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson mandated that the government refrain from erasing agency data or transferring any resources back to the Federal Reserve.
The court's decision is seen as a provisional triumph for the union representing CFPB workers, as it attempts to halt the Trump administration's effort to scale back the bureau.
