Tragic Incident Unfolds: Woman Murdered Over Molestation Threat

A 35-year-old woman named Jyoti was allegedly murdered by her nephew after resisting a molestation attempt in Katia village. The incident took place when she was home alone. A case has been registered against the accused, who are currently on the run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:42 IST
  • India

A harrowing incident unfolded in Katia village under the Meeranpur Katra police station area, where a woman was allegedly murdered by her nephew following a molestation attempt. Police reported the tragic event on Saturday as they sought the perpetrators.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Kumar Awasthi, the victim, identified as Jyoti, was home alone when her brother-in-law's son, Rinku alias Ashish, entered her room. A confrontation ensued when Jyoti resisted his assault, leading Ashish to strike her with a wooden stick before strangling her to death.

Authorities were alerted the next day, and a case has been filed against Rinku and his father, Harpal. Both suspects are absconding. Police teams have been mobilized to track down the accused. The incident has shocked the community, spotlighting issues of safety and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

