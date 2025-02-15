In a tense and highly anticipated exchange, Hamas released three Israeli hostages in Gaza in return for the freedom of 369 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. The delicate operation, meditated to prevent the ceasefire's collapse, unfolded in front of live cameras, showcasing a rare moment of calm in a tumultuous conflict.

The hostages, including Argentina-born Iair Horn, were taken from Gaza to safety in Israel as crowds celebrated the return of Palestinian prisoners in the West Bank. The release has sparked a mix of relief and concern over the future stability of the ceasefire, with hopes pinned on further negotiations to secure peace and facilitate Israeli military withdrawal.

This exchange, occurring amid complex geopolitics, threatens to sway as international leaders voice varied opinions on the reconstruction and governance of Gaza, with opposing views voiced on President Trump's divisive proposal for the future of the region. The path to peace remains uncertain as parties navigate contentious political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)