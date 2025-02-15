Ukraine's Struggle for Fair Critical Minerals Deal
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that the ongoing bilateral critical minerals negotiation with the United States lacks provisions important for protecting Ukraine's interests. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for the agreement to align with Ukraine's strategic priorities.
During the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared that the current negotiation framework for a critical minerals agreement with the United States falls short of Ukraine's national interests.
Zelenskiy emphasized that while discussions continue, the proposed deal needs significant amendments to ensure alignment with Ukraine's strategic priorities.
The President's comments underscore the ongoing efforts to secure favorable terms in international partnerships, particularly those involving valuable global resources.
