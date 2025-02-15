Left Menu

Sambhal Resident Confirmed Detained in Lahore: The Elusive Tale of Mohammad Usman

Mohammad Usman from Sambhal, India, missing since 2012, has been confirmed detained in Lahore Central Jail, Pakistan. Known also as Abdul Rehman and Waneet, Usman is labeled an 'absconding terrorist.' In 2015, he was implicated in a Delhi Police FIR under UAPA, and other pertinent charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:51 IST
Sambhal Resident Confirmed Detained in Lahore: The Elusive Tale of Mohammad Usman
  • Country:
  • India

The mystery surrounding a long-missing Sambhal resident, Mohammad Usman, has deepened as local authorities confirm his incarceration in Pakistan's Lahore Central Jail. Reports indicate Usman vanished in 2012 and is labeled an 'absconding terrorist' by Indian authorities, sparking international concern.

Usman's disappearance was first noted in 2012, with earlier episodes mentioned around 2000. As inquiries by Indian authorities led to a breakthrough, a letter from the Ministry of External Affairs linked Usman's aliases to his current detention.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against Usman in 2015, unraveling his alleged connections with AQIS. Usman, also known as Abdul Rehman, was declared fugitive in 2016, joining others from Deepa Sarai, including Maulana Asim Umar, who was reportedly killed in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025