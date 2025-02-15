Sambhal Resident Confirmed Detained in Lahore: The Elusive Tale of Mohammad Usman
Mohammad Usman from Sambhal, India, missing since 2012, has been confirmed detained in Lahore Central Jail, Pakistan. Known also as Abdul Rehman and Waneet, Usman is labeled an 'absconding terrorist.' In 2015, he was implicated in a Delhi Police FIR under UAPA, and other pertinent charges.
The mystery surrounding a long-missing Sambhal resident, Mohammad Usman, has deepened as local authorities confirm his incarceration in Pakistan's Lahore Central Jail. Reports indicate Usman vanished in 2012 and is labeled an 'absconding terrorist' by Indian authorities, sparking international concern.
Usman's disappearance was first noted in 2012, with earlier episodes mentioned around 2000. As inquiries by Indian authorities led to a breakthrough, a letter from the Ministry of External Affairs linked Usman's aliases to his current detention.
Delhi Police registered an FIR against Usman in 2015, unraveling his alleged connections with AQIS. Usman, also known as Abdul Rehman, was declared fugitive in 2016, joining others from Deepa Sarai, including Maulana Asim Umar, who was reportedly killed in 2019.
