Left Menu

Hezbollah Protests Over Iranian Flight Blockage

The Lebanese army used tear gas to disperse Hezbollah supporters protesting at Beirut airport over Lebanon blocking an Iranian flight. The blockade followed Israeli claims that Iran used civilian planes to arm Hezbollah. Discussions between Iranian and Lebanese ministers are underway after Iran stopped Lebanese planes from returning from Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:59 IST
Hezbollah Protests Over Iranian Flight Blockage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The Lebanese army on Saturday deployed tear gas against Hezbollah supporters staging a protest at Beirut's airport. The protest erupted after Lebanon blocked an Iranian flight, responding to Israeli allegations that Tehran was using civilian aircraft to smuggle cash for the Lebanese group.

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah demanded accountability from the army for using force against demonstrators. He criticized the Lebanese army and government for not taking a stronger stance against what he termed Israeli interference.

The tensions have led Iran to prevent Lebanese planes from repatriating citizens stranded in Iran. Iranian and Lebanese Foreign Ministers have since initiated talks to resolve the issue, amid Iranian claims of Israeli threats against a passenger flight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025