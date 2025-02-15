Hezbollah Protests Over Iranian Flight Blockage
The Lebanese army used tear gas to disperse Hezbollah supporters protesting at Beirut airport over Lebanon blocking an Iranian flight. The blockade followed Israeli claims that Iran used civilian planes to arm Hezbollah. Discussions between Iranian and Lebanese ministers are underway after Iran stopped Lebanese planes from returning from Iran.
The Lebanese army on Saturday deployed tear gas against Hezbollah supporters staging a protest at Beirut's airport. The protest erupted after Lebanon blocked an Iranian flight, responding to Israeli allegations that Tehran was using civilian aircraft to smuggle cash for the Lebanese group.
Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah demanded accountability from the army for using force against demonstrators. He criticized the Lebanese army and government for not taking a stronger stance against what he termed Israeli interference.
The tensions have led Iran to prevent Lebanese planes from repatriating citizens stranded in Iran. Iranian and Lebanese Foreign Ministers have since initiated talks to resolve the issue, amid Iranian claims of Israeli threats against a passenger flight.
