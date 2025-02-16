Left Menu

Second Wave of Deportees Land in Amritsar: India's Ongoing Immigration Challenge

A plane carrying 116 deported Indian immigrants from the U.S. landed at Amritsar International Airport. It marks the second deportation under the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. The deportees, primarily young adults aged 18 to 30, hail from various Indian states, predominantly Punjab and Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar/Chandigarh | Updated: 16-02-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 00:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A plane transporting 116 deported Indian immigrants from the United States touched down at Amritsar International Airport late Saturday night, according to official sources. This marks the second deportation wave under the immigration crackdown initiated by Donald Trump's administration.

The aircraft, initially expected to carry 119 passengers, arrived at around 11:30 pm, slightly delayed from its scheduled time of 10 pm. The updated passenger manifest revealed the exact number of deportees as 116.

The deportees were predominantly from Punjab and Haryana, with others from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, most individuals were aged between 18 and 30, as per the official accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

