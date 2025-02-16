YouTuber Arrested for Alleged Rape Following Social Media Connection
A YouTuber, Mohammed Nishal, was arrested for allegedly raping a woman he befriended online, threatening to share videos and photos if she resisted. Similar allegations exist against him in other police stations. He has been remanded to judicial custody following the complaint and subsequent arrest.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident, a 25-year-old YouTuber has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman he befriended on social media, with Kalamassery police confirming the arrest of Mohammed Nishal from Kozhikode. The accusations are grave, underscoring the potential dark side of digital interactions.
Based on the woman's complaint, authorities revealed that Nishal raped her twice, allegedly threatening to circulate compromising content if she resisted. These videos and photos, it was claimed, were also intended to be sent to the victim's husband to exert pressure and fear.
Police have unearthed similar accusations against Nishal from various police stations. The YouTuber appeared before a local court, where he was subsequently remanded to judicial custody, marking a significant step in the ongoing investigation to ensure justice is served.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- YouTuber
- arrested
- rape
- threatening
- videos
- photos
- social media
- Kalamassery
- Mohammed Nishal
- court
ALSO READ
Swara Bhasker's Social Media Security Scare: Account Restored After Hack
Controversy Over Social Media: Usman Khawaja Defends Peter Lalor
Talk on social media about leaders focussed on jacuzzi, stylish showers, but our focus on providing water to every home: PM Narendra Modi.
Social Media Misinformation Sparks Legal Action at Maha Kumbh
Zuma-Sambudla in Court: A Case of Social Media and Political Turbulence