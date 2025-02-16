YouTuber Arrested for Alleged Rape Following Social Media Connection

In a disturbing incident, a 25-year-old YouTuber has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman he befriended on social media, with Kalamassery police confirming the arrest of Mohammed Nishal from Kozhikode. The accusations are grave, underscoring the potential dark side of digital interactions.

Based on the woman's complaint, authorities revealed that Nishal raped her twice, allegedly threatening to circulate compromising content if she resisted. These videos and photos, it was claimed, were also intended to be sent to the victim's husband to exert pressure and fear.

Police have unearthed similar accusations against Nishal from various police stations. The YouTuber appeared before a local court, where he was subsequently remanded to judicial custody, marking a significant step in the ongoing investigation to ensure justice is served.

