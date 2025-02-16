Left Menu

Hezbollah Condemns Attack on UNIFIL Convoy in Beirut

Hezbollah condemned an attack on a UNIFIL convoy in Beirut, which injured the force's outgoing deputy commander. Over 25 individuals have been detained in connection with the incident, reportedly carried out by Hezbollah supporters. The group expressed strong disapproval of targeting UNIFIL forces.

Updated: 16-02-2025 14:05 IST
Hezbollah Condemns Attack on UNIFIL Convoy in Beirut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Hezbollah has condemned a recent attack on a United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) convoy in Beirut that left the outgoing deputy commander injured.

Lebanese authorities have detained over 25 suspects in a probe into the attack, which the U.S. State Department claims was perpetrated by Hezbollah supporters.

The Iran-backed militant group expressed its firm objection to any hostility directed at UNIFIL forces in a statement released on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

