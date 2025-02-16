Hezbollah Condemns Attack on UNIFIL Convoy in Beirut

Hezbollah has condemned a recent attack on a United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) convoy in Beirut that left the outgoing deputy commander injured.

Lebanese authorities have detained over 25 suspects in a probe into the attack, which the U.S. State Department claims was perpetrated by Hezbollah supporters.

The Iran-backed militant group expressed its firm objection to any hostility directed at UNIFIL forces in a statement released on Sunday.

