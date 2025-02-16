Hezbollah Condemns Attack on UNIFIL Convoy in Beirut
Hezbollah condemned an attack on a UNIFIL convoy in Beirut, which injured the force's outgoing deputy commander. Over 25 individuals have been detained in connection with the incident, reportedly carried out by Hezbollah supporters. The group expressed strong disapproval of targeting UNIFIL forces.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 16-02-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 14:05 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Hezbollah has condemned a recent attack on a United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) convoy in Beirut that left the outgoing deputy commander injured.
Lebanese authorities have detained over 25 suspects in a probe into the attack, which the U.S. State Department claims was perpetrated by Hezbollah supporters.
The Iran-backed militant group expressed its firm objection to any hostility directed at UNIFIL forces in a statement released on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hezbollah
- attack
- UNIFIL
- Beirut
- Lebanon
- investigation
- detained
- militant group
- UN convoy
- Iran-backed
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mysterious Illness Sparks Urgent Investigation in Jammu's Rajouri District
Scandal Unveiled: Arrest Sparks Murder and Fraud Investigations
Punjab Journalists Detained: Press Gallery Committee Appeals to Election Commission
Taliban Attack at UN Compound in Kabul Sparks Investigations
Swati Maliwal Detained Amidst Protest Against Yamuna Pollution at Kejriwal's Residence