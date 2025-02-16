Justice Department in Turmoil: Political Controversies and Resignations

The Justice Department, under the stewardship of Attorney General Pam Bondi, is navigating turbulent waters as officials resign amid allegations of partisan influence. Critics argue that the department's recent actions undermine its independence and integrity, drawing parallels to the notorious 'Saturday Night Massacre' of the 1970s.

Controversies center around decisions such as dismissing charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, ostensibly to align with the Trump administration's immigration strategies. Bondi's creation of a 'Weaponisation Working Group' has further fueled debate, as it scrutinizes past prosecutions against Trump.

The department's actions, including a lawsuit against New York over immigration policies, suggest a shift towards politically charged maneuvers. Observers warn of a 'hollowing out' as more departures are anticipated, questioning the future direction and impartiality of the Justice Department.

