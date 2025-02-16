Left Menu

Justice Department in Turmoil: Political Controversies and Resignations

Under Pam Bondi's leadership, the Justice Department faces a wave of resignations and accusations of political bias. Controversial decisions, including dismissing a case against New York Mayor Eric Adams, have sparked comparisons to the 'Saturday Night Massacre.' A 'Weaponisation Working Group' scrutinizes prosecutors linked to past cases against Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 18:42 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Justice Department, under the stewardship of Attorney General Pam Bondi, is navigating turbulent waters as officials resign amid allegations of partisan influence. Critics argue that the department's recent actions undermine its independence and integrity, drawing parallels to the notorious 'Saturday Night Massacre' of the 1970s.

Controversies center around decisions such as dismissing charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, ostensibly to align with the Trump administration's immigration strategies. Bondi's creation of a 'Weaponisation Working Group' has further fueled debate, as it scrutinizes past prosecutions against Trump.

The department's actions, including a lawsuit against New York over immigration policies, suggest a shift towards politically charged maneuvers. Observers warn of a 'hollowing out' as more departures are anticipated, questioning the future direction and impartiality of the Justice Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

