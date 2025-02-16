Left Menu

Escalating Eastern Offensive: Russia's Intensified Military Push in Ukraine

Russian forces have increased their attacks in eastern Ukraine, focusing on the logistics hub of Pokrovsk. Despite setbacks, Ukraine has achieved some advances. NATO anticipates Moscow's assaults will intensify, while diplomatic negotiations loom. Concerns arise over U.S. President Trump's push for peace talks without European involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 18:55 IST
Russian troops have significantly heightened their assault efforts in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian military reported on Sunday. This surge comes as NATO foresees an escalation in Moscow's military operations with imminent peace talks on the horizon. The attacks primarily target the crucial logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Over the weekend, Ukraine's military recorded 261 combat engagements with Russian forces, marking the highest level of combat this year and more than doubling typical daily reports. Moscow's forces have been advancing since late 2024, capturing villages and pressing further into strategic territories beneath Pokrovsk.

Amid the ongoing conflict, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted a successful military outcome in the east, with the recapture of Pishchane. Meanwhile, Kyiv and its European allies express concern over President Donald Trump's moves to negotiate directly with Russia, potentially sidelining Ukrainian and European interests.

