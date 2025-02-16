Water Resource Officer Suspended After Viral Altercation with Farmers

A senior official in Madhya Pradesh's Water Resources Department has been suspended following allegations of misconduct with farmers, as captured in a viral video. This incident has sparked widespread outrage across the district of Seoni.

The footage, which circulated on social media, purportedly shows Shriram Baghel, the in-charge sub-divisional officer, verbally abusing and forcibly pushing a farmer into a car trunk in the Malari region. The altercation reportedly stemmed from a dispute over water distribution from a canal.

The video caught the attention of former chief minister Kamal Nath, who condemned Baghel's actions and called for stricter punitive measures. Concurrently, a case has been lodged against Baghel and another person, as the situation continues to develop with counterclaims from the accused of facing disruptions in their governmental duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)