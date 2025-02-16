US Queries Europe on Ukraine Security Guarantees

The U.S. has reached out to Europe, seeking their input on potential security guarantees for Ukraine. A State Department spokesperson emphasized the expectation that European partners will spearhead efforts to establish a long-lasting security framework, while welcoming proposals to ensure deterrence against Russia.

Reuters obtained questions posed by the U.S., which reflect concerns over Europe's role in deterring Russia and achieving enduring peace. Among the inquiries are Europe's perspective on a viable security guarantee, the possible involvement of third countries, and the willingness of nations to deploy troops to Ukraine within a peace framework.

The U.S. also requested input on the suitability of European-led military forces, potential deployments, and duration of presence in Ukraine, as well as actions allies should be prepared for in case of Russian aggression. Furthermore, questions raised the necessity of U.S. support and the need for enhanced capabilities, equipment, and stricter sanctions on Russia.

