Diplomatic Dialogues in Riyadh: Russia-Ukraine Talks on Horizon
Reports suggest Russian and Ukrainian delegations are set to engage in discussions in Riyadh. Kommersant, a Russian newspaper, cited unnamed sources for this information, though Reuters has not confirmed it. The potential talks spotlight renewed diplomatic efforts in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 03:20 IST
In a move that could signal renewed diplomatic efforts, talks involving Russian and Ukrainian delegations are reportedly set to take place in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
The Russian newspaper Kommersant, referencing unnamed sources, announced this development late on Sunday.
However, Reuters has stated that it could not independently verify the report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
