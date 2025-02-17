Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues in Riyadh: Russia-Ukraine Talks on Horizon

Reports suggest Russian and Ukrainian delegations are set to engage in discussions in Riyadh. Kommersant, a Russian newspaper, cited unnamed sources for this information, though Reuters has not confirmed it. The potential talks spotlight renewed diplomatic efforts in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 03:20 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues in Riyadh: Russia-Ukraine Talks on Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that could signal renewed diplomatic efforts, talks involving Russian and Ukrainian delegations are reportedly set to take place in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The Russian newspaper Kommersant, referencing unnamed sources, announced this development late on Sunday.

However, Reuters has stated that it could not independently verify the report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025