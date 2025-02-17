Extradition Approved: Key Plotter of 26/11 Mumbai Attacks to Face Trial in India

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, implicated in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has been approved for extradition to India by President Trump's administration. Rana, who is 64 years old, was previously closely associated with David Coleman Headley, another key conspirator in the Mumbai tragedy.

Rana, a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Harakat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami, was charged by Indian authorities for his role in the deadly attacks. His involvement came to light during a National Investigation Agency probe, revealing his aid in facilitating visas and logistics for the attack planning.

After serving a 14-year sentence in the US, Rana's return to India marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation of the Mumbai event. The coordinated attacks resulted in the deaths of 166 people, influencing international security and diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)