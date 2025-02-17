Left Menu

Bangladesh Turmoil: Arrests and Atrocities Unveiled

Police in Bangladesh have arrested 41 former officers in a crackdown on those accused of committing atrocities during a 2024 student-led movement that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The movement, sparked by anti-discrimination protests, claimed around 1,400 lives, prompting hundreds of legal actions against 1,059 ex-policemen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:14 IST
Sheikh Hasina Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a wave of justice, Bangladeshi authorities have arrested 41 former police officers amidst allegations of severe misconduct during the 2024 student-led movement that led to the downfall of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This campaign, fueled by opposition to the quota system, resulted in unprecedented unrest.

Sheikh Hasina, the long-serving Awami League leader, resigned and sought refuge in India as the protests escalated into a nationwide uprising claiming approximately 1,400 lives. The widespread turmoil prompted victims and their families to file numerous cases against 1,059 ex-police officers, implicating them in acts of brutality.

The morning newspaper Prothom Alo reports that among those detained are former top officials like IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, embroiled in 159 legal allegations. The crackdown underscores the ongoing efforts of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus to address the historical grievances and establish a sense of accountability.

