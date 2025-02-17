Left Menu

Israeli Strike Targets Hamas Official in Lebanon's Sidon

An Israeli airstrike in Sidon, Lebanon, targeted a Palestinian Hamas official on Monday. Lebanese security confirmed the attack, with Lebanon's state news agency reporting the extraction of one body from the vehicle, whose identity remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:37 IST
Israeli Strike Targets Hamas Official in Lebanon's Sidon
  • Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike hit a car in the southern Lebanese port city of Sidon, targeting a Palestinian Hamas official, according to two Lebanese security sources. This incident marks another escalation in the persistent tensions in the region.

Lebanon's state-run news agency reported that rescuers pulled one body from the affected vehicle, though the victim's identity has yet to be confirmed. The attack underscores the ongoing, volatile situation impacting local communities in Lebanon.

The strike reflects the regional complexities and presents challenges for stability in the Middle East. Local authorities are likely to probe further into the incident to ascertain more details about those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

