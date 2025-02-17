Delhi Police Chargesheet Reveals AQIS Connections

In a significant development, the Delhi Police on Monday submitted a chargesheet against eight individuals from Jharkhand allegedly associated with Al-Qaida in the Indian Sub-continent (AQIS). The chargesheet was presented before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur.

The arrests of these suspects were executed in August 2024 during coordinated operations involving the Jharkhand ATS, the Special Task Force (STF), Ranchi Police, and Delhi Police. These raids were conducted across 16 locations, including Ranchi, Hazaribag, and Lohardaga, following intelligence from central agencies.

The operation led to the recovery of illegal arms, multiple laptops, several mobile phones, and suspicious documents, heightening the investigation's gravity. The court has scheduled the matter for further consideration on February 24.

