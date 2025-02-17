Left Menu

Delhi Police Chargesheet Reveals AQIS Connections

The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against eight individuals from Jharkhand linked to AQIS. The accused were arrested in August 2024 after joint raids by police and central agencies recovered illegal arms and suspicious materials. The case is set for February 24 consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:50 IST
Delhi Police Chargesheet Reveals AQIS Connections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Delhi Police on Monday submitted a chargesheet against eight individuals from Jharkhand allegedly associated with Al-Qaida in the Indian Sub-continent (AQIS). The chargesheet was presented before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur.

The arrests of these suspects were executed in August 2024 during coordinated operations involving the Jharkhand ATS, the Special Task Force (STF), Ranchi Police, and Delhi Police. These raids were conducted across 16 locations, including Ranchi, Hazaribag, and Lohardaga, following intelligence from central agencies.

The operation led to the recovery of illegal arms, multiple laptops, several mobile phones, and suspicious documents, heightening the investigation's gravity. The court has scheduled the matter for further consideration on February 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025