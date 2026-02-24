Arrests in Uganda Spotlight Harsh Anti-Homosexuality Law
Two women were arrested in Uganda for allegedly violating strict anti-homosexuality laws after being seen kissing in public. The Anti-Homosexuality Act of 2023 imposes severe penalties, including life imprisonment and the death penalty, for certain offenses. This has drawn criticism from rights groups and Western governments.
In Uganda, authorities have arrested two women on accusations of engaging in same-sex acts, citing a violation of the nation's stringent anti-homosexuality law following their public display of affection.
The pair, identified as a 22-year-old entertainer and a 21-year-old unemployed individual, were detained in Arua, northwest of the country, based on allegations of engaging in queer acts and kissing openly.
The country's Anti-Homosexuality Act, enacted in 2023, has been criticized for its severity, imposing life sentences for same-sex intercourse and the death penalty under aggravated circumstances. This move has faced international backlash.
