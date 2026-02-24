Arrests in Uganda Spotlight Harsh Anti-Homosexuality Law

In Uganda, authorities have arrested two women on accusations of engaging in same-sex acts, citing a violation of the nation's stringent anti-homosexuality law following their public display of affection.

The pair, identified as a 22-year-old entertainer and a 21-year-old unemployed individual, were detained in Arua, northwest of the country, based on allegations of engaging in queer acts and kissing openly.

The country's Anti-Homosexuality Act, enacted in 2023, has been criticized for its severity, imposing life sentences for same-sex intercourse and the death penalty under aggravated circumstances. This move has faced international backlash.