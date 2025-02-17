Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Figures: A Security Update

Maharashtra has enhanced security for its cabinet members, except Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputies, following a threat assessment. The Special Protection Unit reviewed politicians' threat levels, resulting in Y-plus security for ministers. Some political figures faced unchanged or downgraded security, reflecting altered threat perceptions due to political shifts.

Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:46 IST
  India
  • India

Maharashtra's political landscape faces a security update as cabinet members, excluding Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies, receive enhanced Y-plus protection after a routine threat assessment. This move underscores the state's commitment to safeguarding its political representatives.

While Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, maintain higher Z-plus security, other ministers now benefit from Y-plus security, featuring 11 police personnel and escort vehicles, as of the Special Protection Unit's (SPU) latest evaluation.

The assessment, rooted in intelligence reports, led to some political figures retaining or experiencing a downgrade in security. In contrast, rebel Shiv Sena MLAs aligned with Shinde's camp previously received heightened protection, illustrating the state's adaptive security strategy amidst evolving political dynamics.

