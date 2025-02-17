Kerala Accelerates Efforts on Christian Minority Issues

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a crucial meeting on Monday to assess progress in implementing the Justice J B Koshy Commission's recommendations regarding issues faced by Christians in the state.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, many of the commission's suggested actions have already been initiated. However, the Chief Minister emphasized the urgency of implementing the remaining recommendations with a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to oversee progress.

The Justice Koshy Commission, established in 2021, delivered its report in 2023. As per the Chief Minister, steps requiring Cabinet approval or involving central government negotiations must proceed promptly, while non-feasible suggestions will be classified appropriately.

