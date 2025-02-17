Left Menu

Kerala Accelerates Efforts on Christian Minority Issues

The Kerala government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is expediting its response to the Justice J B Koshy Commission's report on challenges faced by Christian minorities. Most recommendations are underway, while further actions require Cabinet consideration or discussion with the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthpuram | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:08 IST
Kerala Accelerates Efforts on Christian Minority Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a crucial meeting on Monday to assess progress in implementing the Justice J B Koshy Commission's recommendations regarding issues faced by Christians in the state.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, many of the commission's suggested actions have already been initiated. However, the Chief Minister emphasized the urgency of implementing the remaining recommendations with a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to oversee progress.

The Justice Koshy Commission, established in 2021, delivered its report in 2023. As per the Chief Minister, steps requiring Cabinet approval or involving central government negotiations must proceed promptly, while non-feasible suggestions will be classified appropriately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025