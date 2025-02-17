Controversy Arises Over New CEC Selection Amidst Legal Challenge

The selection committee appointed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to the President, despite a pending Supreme Court case. The Congress, pushing for a delay, alleges that changes in the selection process undermine electoral independence.

The three-member panel, which includes Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, made their recommendation while a new law altering the CEC appointment procedure awaits judicial verdict. The changes allow the executive to have significant influence, a move facing strong criticism from Congress leaders.

Rahul Gandhi has called for postponement until the court convenes on February 19 to address concerns about the committee's composition and procedural transparency. Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi criticized the removal of the Chief Justice from the panel, emphasizing the need for balanced decision-making in preserving democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)