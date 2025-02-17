Left Menu

South Africa Seeks Global Support Amid Standoff With U.S.

South Africa's foreign minister Ronald Lamola revealed that the U.S. has not replied to inquiries regarding aid cuts imposed by Trump. Meanwhile, China has offered support. South Africa is preparing for G20 discussions, facing possible tensions with the U.S. over its land reform policy and ICJ case against Israel.

Ronald Lamola

South Africa's foreign minister, Ronald Lamola, announced that attempts to discuss President Donald Trump's executive order cutting aid have gone unanswered by the U.S., while China pledged its support.

The aid cut, driven by South Africa's land reform policy and a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, may impact the country's trade status with the U.S.

Despite facing diplomatic hurdles, South Africa aims to maintain the agreed agenda at the upcoming G20 meeting in Johannesburg, as it continues discussions with global partners, highlighting its non-alignment in global conflicts.

