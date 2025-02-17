South Africa Seeks Global Support Amid Standoff With U.S.

South Africa's foreign minister, Ronald Lamola, announced that attempts to discuss President Donald Trump's executive order cutting aid have gone unanswered by the U.S., while China pledged its support.

The aid cut, driven by South Africa's land reform policy and a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, may impact the country's trade status with the U.S.

Despite facing diplomatic hurdles, South Africa aims to maintain the agreed agenda at the upcoming G20 meeting in Johannesburg, as it continues discussions with global partners, highlighting its non-alignment in global conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)