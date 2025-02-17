Faith Healer Convicted: Justice for Victims in Kashmir

A court in the region of Jammu and Kashmir has found Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, a self-proclaimed faith healer, guilty of sexually abusing children under the guise of providing religious instruction.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Mir Wajahat issued the conviction for offences under section 377 of the Ranbir Penal Code, following consistent testimonies from the victims who courageously recounted their traumatic experiences.

This judgment aims to serve as a beacon of hope for victims of such heinous acts, prompting further investigations to ensure justice is served for all affected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)