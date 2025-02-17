Gyanesh Kumar Appointed as New Chief Election Commissioner

Gyanesh Kumar was appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) by the law ministry on Monday. Kumar becomes the first CEC appointed under the new law governing the Selection of Election Commission members.

His tenure, extending until January 26, 2029, will encompass the scheduling of pivotal Lok Sabha elections, as well as oversight of Bihar, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal Assembly polls during his leadership. Kumar previously held a crucial role in implementing Article 370 abrogation decisions in Jammu and Kashmir while part of the Union home ministry.

Kumar, a 1988-batch Kerala cadre IAS officer, brings rich experience from diverse roles, including joint secretary positions in the Ministry of Defence and Home Affairs. His appointment follows a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, despite Congress urging a deferment until a Supreme Court hearing concludes on the selection panel's composition.

(With inputs from agencies.)