Gyanesh Kumar Appointed as New Chief Election Commissioner
Gyanesh Kumar, a 1988-batch Kerala cadre IAS officer, is appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner under the new law for EC appointments. His term, running till January 2029, includes overseeing key state polls. He held significant roles in India's government, including the Ministry of Defence and Home Affairs.
Gyanesh Kumar was appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) by the law ministry on Monday. Kumar becomes the first CEC appointed under the new law governing the Selection of Election Commission members.
His tenure, extending until January 26, 2029, will encompass the scheduling of pivotal Lok Sabha elections, as well as oversight of Bihar, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal Assembly polls during his leadership. Kumar previously held a crucial role in implementing Article 370 abrogation decisions in Jammu and Kashmir while part of the Union home ministry.
Kumar, a 1988-batch Kerala cadre IAS officer, brings rich experience from diverse roles, including joint secretary positions in the Ministry of Defence and Home Affairs. His appointment follows a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, despite Congress urging a deferment until a Supreme Court hearing concludes on the selection panel's composition.
