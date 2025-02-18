Resignation Wave Challenges New York Mayor Amidst Controversy

In a significant political shakeup, four deputies to New York Mayor Eric Adams are reportedly planning to resign, according to multiple sources cited by local media on Monday. This exodus follows the controversial move by President Donald Trump's Justice Department to drop criminal charges against the mayor, which stems from his alleged leniency towards Trump's immigration policies.

The looming resignations have put immense pressure on Adams, who has so far resisted calls to step down from his position. City Comptroller Brad Lander has urged Adams to devise a contingency plan for the ensuing leadership gap and has threatened to convene the Inability Committee to potentially force his ouster if needed.

Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul is also considering her options, potentially initiating removal proceedings. Despite reports, Adams' office remains tight-lipped, with no resignations formally confirmed. The charges against Adams date back to a September indictment alleging he accepted perks from Turkish officials in exchange for political favors, a claim he has denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)