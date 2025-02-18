India's Commitment to Nepali Students' Safety Post Tragedy
Following a Nepali woman's suicide in Odisha, India assures Nepali students of their safety amidst protests. Police detained a male student, and the university urged resumption of classes. An internal document urging Nepali students to leave was retracted, with security assurances provided.
In response to the tragic suicide of a Nepali student in Odisha, India has pledged robust measures to guarantee the safety of students from Nepal. This commitment comes amid protests by Nepali students demanding justice and assurance.
The incident involved a male student being taken into custody, as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the student's death at a women's hostel in Bhubaneswar, which hosts over 400 Nepali students.
The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology revoked a notice urging Nepali students to leave, after intervention by the Nepali embassy and statements from Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli offering students options to remain or return home.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Nepal
- students
- protests
- suicide
- university
- Odisha
- Nepali embassy
- safety
- commitment
ALSO READ
Loan Harassment in Thane Leads to Tragic Suicide: Police Investigate
Indian Navy Expands Outreach with University Pavilion
Tribhuvan Sahkari University: A New Era for Cooperative Education
Government Proposes Tribhuvan Sahkari University to Strengthen Co-op Workforce
Strengthening Ties: La Trobe University Deepens Indian Partnerships