Left Menu

India's Commitment to Nepali Students' Safety Post Tragedy

Following a Nepali woman's suicide in Odisha, India assures Nepali students of their safety amidst protests. Police detained a male student, and the university urged resumption of classes. An internal document urging Nepali students to leave was retracted, with security assurances provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 09:26 IST
India's Commitment to Nepali Students' Safety Post Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to the tragic suicide of a Nepali student in Odisha, India has pledged robust measures to guarantee the safety of students from Nepal. This commitment comes amid protests by Nepali students demanding justice and assurance.

The incident involved a male student being taken into custody, as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the student's death at a women's hostel in Bhubaneswar, which hosts over 400 Nepali students.

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology revoked a notice urging Nepali students to leave, after intervention by the Nepali embassy and statements from Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli offering students options to remain or return home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025