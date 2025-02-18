India's Commitment to Nepali Students' Safety Post Tragedy

In response to the tragic suicide of a Nepali student in Odisha, India has pledged robust measures to guarantee the safety of students from Nepal. This commitment comes amid protests by Nepali students demanding justice and assurance.

The incident involved a male student being taken into custody, as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the student's death at a women's hostel in Bhubaneswar, which hosts over 400 Nepali students.

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology revoked a notice urging Nepali students to leave, after intervention by the Nepali embassy and statements from Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli offering students options to remain or return home.

