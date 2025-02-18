Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, announced at a conference in Riyadh that the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine has led to U.S. businesses incurring significant financial losses. With $300 billion at stake, the economic ramifications of their exit from Russia are profound.

Dmitriev emphasized the urgency of negotiations between the United States and Russia to resolve the ongoing conflict. The instability prompted by military actions in Ukraine extends beyond political tension, affecting economic interests on a global scale.

As financial losses continue to mount for U.S. enterprises, this scenario underscores the broader implications of geopolitical conflicts. With international dialogue between the two nations urged, the business community watches closely, hoping for a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)