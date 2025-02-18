Left Menu

The Financial Fallout: U.S. Firms Lose Billions from Russia Exit

Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, announced at a Riyadh conference that U.S. companies incurred losses of $300 billion due to their withdrawal from Russia following its military actions in Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of talks between Russian and U.S. officials to end the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 18-02-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 09:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, announced at a conference in Riyadh that the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine has led to U.S. businesses incurring significant financial losses. With $300 billion at stake, the economic ramifications of their exit from Russia are profound.

Dmitriev emphasized the urgency of negotiations between the United States and Russia to resolve the ongoing conflict. The instability prompted by military actions in Ukraine extends beyond political tension, affecting economic interests on a global scale.

As financial losses continue to mount for U.S. enterprises, this scenario underscores the broader implications of geopolitical conflicts. With international dialogue between the two nations urged, the business community watches closely, hoping for a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

