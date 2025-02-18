Escalating Tensions: NK Vows to Boost Nuclear Arsenal

North Korea announced its intent to enhance its nuclear arsenal, rejecting a united call from the United States, South Korea, and Japan for complete denuclearization. State media KCNA reported that North Korea's foreign ministry criticized the trio's proposal as "outdated" and an incitement for "collective hostility."

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) positioned its nuclear armament as a legitimate means of self-defense against ongoing threats from the US and allied nations. The ministry vowed continuous bolstering of its nuclear capabilities, underpinning its stance as a tool for peace and sovereignty protection.

In response, South Korea reiterated its position that North Korea will never achieve recognition as a nuclear state. Meanwhile, South Korea's military showcased its new domestically developed bunker buster missile, the Korean Tactical Surface to Surface Missile (KTSSM), capable of precision strikes on North Korea's artillery, potentially escalating military readiness in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)