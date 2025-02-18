Crackdown on Border Scam Compounds: A Frontier Collaboration

In a significant crackdown on illegal online operations, Myanmar authorities detained 273 foreigners from scam compounds along the Thai border on Monday. The initiative coincides with a visit from a senior Chinese official to frontier towns, emphasizing the heightened regional cooperation against such nefarious activities.

These scam centers, deeply entwined with human trafficking networks, have proliferated across Southeast Asia. However, increased scrutiny has emerged following the rescue of Chinese actor Wang Xing, who was previously abducted in Thailand under false pretenses of employment. This incident has spotlighted the dark reality of human trafficking in the region.

In a recent meeting in Myawaddy, officials from China, Myanmar, and Thailand, including China's assistant public security minister, Liu Zhongyi, discussed preventive measures against telecom fraud. These efforts highlight the collective resolve to eradicate these criminal enterprises and protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation.

