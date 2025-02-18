Left Menu

Breakthrough in Gaza Hostage Negotiations

Israel and Hamas have agreed to release the remaining six hostages alive, marking the first phase of a hostage deal. Indirect negotiations for the second phase are set to begin. Axios reports that this development comes after extensive discussions, as Israel prepares for further talks with Hamas.

Updated: 18-02-2025 18:59 IST
In a significant development, Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement to release the six remaining hostages, according to a senior Israeli official quoted by Axios on Tuesday.

This marks the completion of the first phase of a hostage release deal, as Israel gears up to initiate indirect negotiations with Hamas concerning the second phase.

The announcement comes amid heightened efforts and discussions, setting the stage for continued dialogue between the two parties.

