Breakthrough in Gaza Hostage Negotiations
Israel and Hamas have agreed to release the remaining six hostages alive, marking the first phase of a hostage deal. Indirect negotiations for the second phase are set to begin. Axios reports that this development comes after extensive discussions, as Israel prepares for further talks with Hamas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 18:59 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant development, Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement to release the six remaining hostages, according to a senior Israeli official quoted by Axios on Tuesday.
This marks the completion of the first phase of a hostage release deal, as Israel gears up to initiate indirect negotiations with Hamas concerning the second phase.
The announcement comes amid heightened efforts and discussions, setting the stage for continued dialogue between the two parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hamas
- Gaza
- hostage
- release
- agreement
- negotiations
- Axios
- senior official
- deal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kazakhstan Commits to OPEC+ Agreement Amid Oil Overproduction
IATA Releases 2025 Industry Manuals with 350+ Updates to Align with Evolving Air Transport Standards
Turkiye Welcomes Released Palestinian Prisoners
Five more cheetahs released in the wild at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, total now seven: CM Yadav.
Securing LNG: Europe’s Call for Free Trade Agreement with the US