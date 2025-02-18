Exodus in West Bank: Refugee Camp Raids Cause Thousands to Uproot

Thousands of Palestinians have been displaced from their homes in West Bank refugee camps as Israeli forces carry out a large-scale offensive. The operations, which began in Jenin and have expanded to Tulkarm and Nur Shams, have left many areas devastated and largely deserted.

The Israeli military commenced its campaign on January 21 to dismantle what it claims are Iranian-backed militant groups operating within these camps. The demolition of houses and infrastructure has led to significant numbers of residents fleeing, with camp leaders reporting continuous destruction and blockades on essentials such as water and power.

The operation coincides with Israel's ban on the UN's Palestinian relief agency UNRWA, further complicating aid distribution. Israel has accused the organization of collusion with Hamas, heightening tensions and diminishing resources for those affected by the ongoing conflict.

