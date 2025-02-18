Left Menu

Exodus in West Bank: Refugee Camp Raids Cause Thousands to Uproot

Israeli forces have launched extensive operations in West Bank refugee camps, leading to a mass exodus of Palestinians. The military actions, aimed at disrupting militant groups, have demolished homes and infrastructure. The UNRWA has been banned from its East Jerusalem headquarters, complicating aid efforts for displaced residents.

Updated: 18-02-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:13 IST
Thousands of Palestinians have been displaced from their homes in West Bank refugee camps as Israeli forces carry out a large-scale offensive. The operations, which began in Jenin and have expanded to Tulkarm and Nur Shams, have left many areas devastated and largely deserted.

The Israeli military commenced its campaign on January 21 to dismantle what it claims are Iranian-backed militant groups operating within these camps. The demolition of houses and infrastructure has led to significant numbers of residents fleeing, with camp leaders reporting continuous destruction and blockades on essentials such as water and power.

The operation coincides with Israel's ban on the UN's Palestinian relief agency UNRWA, further complicating aid distribution. Israel has accused the organization of collusion with Hamas, heightening tensions and diminishing resources for those affected by the ongoing conflict.

