Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Tribal Couple Killed Over Witchcraft Accusations

A tribal couple in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was allegedly murdered due to suspicions of witchcraft. The victims, Debendra Naik and his wife Champa Naik, were attacked in Kitabeda village. Police have arrested one suspect and launched a murder investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:38 IST
Tragic Incident: Tribal Couple Killed Over Witchcraft Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking event, a tribal couple in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district met a gruesome end as they were allegedly axed to death over witchcraft suspicions. The incident occurred in the village of Kitabeda on Monday night.

The victims have been identified as Debendra Naik, aged 48, and his wife Champa Naik, who was 45. The brutal murder has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about the persistence of superstitions.

Local police confirmed the arrest of one individual in connection with the killings and have registered a murder case. An investigation to uncover further details is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025