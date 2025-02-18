Tragic Incident: Tribal Couple Killed Over Witchcraft Accusations

In a shocking event, a tribal couple in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district met a gruesome end as they were allegedly axed to death over witchcraft suspicions. The incident occurred in the village of Kitabeda on Monday night.

The victims have been identified as Debendra Naik, aged 48, and his wife Champa Naik, who was 45. The brutal murder has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about the persistence of superstitions.

Local police confirmed the arrest of one individual in connection with the killings and have registered a murder case. An investigation to uncover further details is currently underway.

