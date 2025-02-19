Stone-Pelting Incident in Delhi: Six Arrests, Including Three Juveniles

Delhi Police have apprehended six individuals, three of whom are minors, in connection with a stone-pelting incident that transpired in the Madanpur Khadar locality. The arrest follows the circulation of a viral video on social media, which prompted authorities to initiate a prompt investigation.

The video reportedly depicts a group of individuals causing a disruption within a community. Despite difficulty in gathering immediate eyewitness accounts, police efforts led to the identification of two main adult suspects, Sanjeev and Sudhansoo, both aged 20, alongside three minors.

An additional suspect, Aman, aged 21, was apprehended with a firearm in Kalindi Kunj Road. The investigation remains active as authorities pursue other potential culprits involved in the incident.

