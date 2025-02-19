Left Menu

Stone-Pelting Incident in Delhi: Six Arrests, Including Three Juveniles

Delhi Police arrested six individuals, including three juveniles, after a viral video showed them involved in a stone-pelting incident in Madanpur Khadar. Despite initial challenges in obtaining eyewitness accounts, the police identified and apprehended the suspects, including a man found with a firearm.

Updated: 19-02-2025 00:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have apprehended six individuals, three of whom are minors, in connection with a stone-pelting incident that transpired in the Madanpur Khadar locality. The arrest follows the circulation of a viral video on social media, which prompted authorities to initiate a prompt investigation.

The video reportedly depicts a group of individuals causing a disruption within a community. Despite difficulty in gathering immediate eyewitness accounts, police efforts led to the identification of two main adult suspects, Sanjeev and Sudhansoo, both aged 20, alongside three minors.

An additional suspect, Aman, aged 21, was apprehended with a firearm in Kalindi Kunj Road. The investigation remains active as authorities pursue other potential culprits involved in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

