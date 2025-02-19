Left Menu

Judge Rules Against Blocking Musk's Government Data Access

A federal judge has declined to block Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency from accessing government data or participating in layoffs, despite concerns raised by 14 Democratic states. The lawsuit questions Musk's authority but lacks evidence of grave legal harm for immediate intervention.

Updated: 19-02-2025 04:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 04:05 IST
A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that billionaire Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) may continue accessing government data systems and partaking in worker layoffs. The decision arrives amid a lawsuit from 14 Democratic states challenging DOGE's authority and Musk's power.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan recognized the legitimacy of concerns over Musk's authority but found insufficient evidence to justify an immediate temporary restraining order. The Trump administration claims that the layoffs are being directed by agency heads, distancing Musk from direct management of DOGE's operations.

Chutkan acknowledged the uncertainty caused by DOGE's actions, with its reach extending to computer systems of multiple agencies under President Trump's blessing. She noted the lack of Congressional oversight but emphasized that without clear evidence of immediate harm, intervention was not warranted.

