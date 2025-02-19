Left Menu

Traffic Advisory: Delhi's New Chief Minister Oath Ceremony

The Delhi Police has issued traffic advisories for the upcoming oath ceremony of the new chief minister scheduled at Ramleela Ground. VVIPs/VIPs and large crowds are expected, prompting traffic diversions and restrictions across key areas to manage congestion effectively and ensure safety during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 13:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has released a traffic advisory ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of the national capital's new chief minister at Ramleela Ground. Scheduled for Thursday, the event is expected to attract numerous VVIPs and VIPs, alongside a significant public turnout.

To streamline traffic, diversions will occur at major intersections including Subhash Park T-Point, Raj Ghat, and Delhi Gate, among others. Restrictions will be imposed on several roads from 7 am to 4 pm, urging commuters to utilize public transport and designated parking areas to alleviate congestion.

The advisory also encourages vigilance, asking the public to report suspicious activities. The BJP has returned to power in Delhi after 26 years, securing 48 out of 70 seats against the Aam Aadmi Party in the recent assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

