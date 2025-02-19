Traffic Advisory: Delhi's New Chief Minister Oath Ceremony

Delhi Police has released a traffic advisory ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of the national capital's new chief minister at Ramleela Ground. Scheduled for Thursday, the event is expected to attract numerous VVIPs and VIPs, alongside a significant public turnout.

To streamline traffic, diversions will occur at major intersections including Subhash Park T-Point, Raj Ghat, and Delhi Gate, among others. Restrictions will be imposed on several roads from 7 am to 4 pm, urging commuters to utilize public transport and designated parking areas to alleviate congestion.

The advisory also encourages vigilance, asking the public to report suspicious activities. The BJP has returned to power in Delhi after 26 years, securing 48 out of 70 seats against the Aam Aadmi Party in the recent assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)