Keith Kellogg's Diplomatic Mission to Ukraine
Keith Kellogg, President Donald Trump's envoy to Ukraine, visits Kyiv to meet President Zelenskiy amid ongoing conflict with Russia. The visit follows U.S.-Russia talks in Riyadh. Kellogg aims to gather insights for the U.S. while Ukraine seeks security guarantees. Discussions emphasize mutual dialogue and strategic peace negotiations.
Keith Kellogg, the U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy to Ukraine, arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday to engage in discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The visit comes as the war against Russia nears its three-year mark, and Kellogg's primary goal is to 'listen' and understand Ukraine's ongoing challenges.
Kellogg's presence in Kyiv comes shortly after U.S. and Russian officials met in Riyadh to discuss the war, notably excluding Ukraine. Emphasizing the importance of dialogue, Kellogg stated that these talks would build on recent discussions held at the Munich Security Conference, aiming for substantial diplomatic progress.
Addressing security concerns, Kellogg acknowledged Ukraine's desire for concrete guarantees from the U.S. to prevent further Russian aggression. Reports indicate Kellogg will evaluate Ukraine's needs and share findings with President Trump to ensure a solidified U.S. stance, as Zelenskiy opted to delay a visit to Saudi Arabia, citing the legitimacy of the Riyadh talks.
