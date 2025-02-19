Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Pakistan's Expulsion of Afghan Refugees

Pakistan plans to expel Afghan refugees, prompting warnings from the Afghan embassy in Islamabad. Tensions have escalated as police begin detaining Afghans in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. This action affects both illegal residents and the 1.45 million registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a move that has sparked further tensions, Pakistan is planning the expulsion of Afghan refugees, as reported by the Afghan embassy in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The embassy released a strongly worded statement, highlighting that Afghan nationals in Islamabad and Rawalpindi face increasing pressures, including arrests, searches, and orders to leave the cities.

This crackdown occurs amidst the presence of hundreds of thousands of illegally residing Afghans and about 1.45 million registered refugees, fueling a humanitarian and diplomatic crisis.

