Tensions Rise: Pakistan's Expulsion of Afghan Refugees

In a move that has sparked further tensions, Pakistan is planning the expulsion of Afghan refugees, as reported by the Afghan embassy in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The embassy released a strongly worded statement, highlighting that Afghan nationals in Islamabad and Rawalpindi face increasing pressures, including arrests, searches, and orders to leave the cities.

This crackdown occurs amidst the presence of hundreds of thousands of illegally residing Afghans and about 1.45 million registered refugees, fueling a humanitarian and diplomatic crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)