Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 14:49 IST
Tensions Rise Over Barque Canada Reef Dispute in South China Sea

China has formally opposed Vietnam's construction pursuits on the disputed Barque Canada Reef in the contentious South China Sea. The Chinese foreign ministry asserts the reef as part of its territory, denouncing what it terms "illegal occupation" by Vietnam, which has controlled the area since the 1980s.

This territorial dispute is gaining traction, fueled by the broader geopolitical rivalry between China and the United States for influence in Southeast Asia. The South China Sea is a crucial maritime route claimed by various nations, including Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Notably, Vietnam has significantly expanded the reef areas through land reclamation efforts.

Amid these tensions, both countries continue to navigate diplomatic avenues, reflecting on historical claims and the 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration that deemed China's territorial claims invalid under international law. Despite these challenges, cooperation initiatives in security and potential resolutions through ASEAN frameworks remain ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

