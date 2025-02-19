Currency Market Juggles Trade and Peace Talks Impact

The dollar maintained stability against several major currencies on Wednesday, in the midst of discussions regarding a potential Ukraine ceasefire and the latest tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. Concurrently, the yen appreciated, reflecting heightened safe-haven demand.

The pound saw a modest boost after UK inflation data surpassed expectations, reaching a 10-month high. The dollar index recorded a minor increase, while the yen exhibited strength against the dollar.

Trump's administration announced plans for further discussions with Russia to cease Ukraine hostilities, raising market speculation on a peace deal. Nevertheless, the forex market is concerned with Trump's ongoing tariff threats on various imports, impacting international trading sentiments.

