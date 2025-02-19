InCorp Global and Amita Desai & Co. Merge to Transform Corporate Secretarial Landscape
InCorp Global has merged with Amita Desai & Co., enhancing its position in India's corporate secretarial advisory sector. Amita Desai joins InCorp as a co-founder, bringing unparalleled expertise. This merger provides clients with comprehensive services in compliance, governance, and more, aligning with InCorp's growth strategy in the Asia-Pacific region.
InCorp Global has announced a significant merger with Amita Desai & Co., a leading firm in India's corporate secretarial advisory field, positioning itself as a top player in the industry.
The merger amalgamates extensive expertise, with Amita Desai joining InCorp Global as a co-founder, bringing her vast experience to the role. According to Manish Modi, CEO of InCorp India, the partnership enhances client offerings in complex areas such as compliance, governance, and mergers and acquisitions.
This strategic move marks InCorp Global's sixth investment in India, aiming to expand its service portfolio across Asia-Pacific. Amita Desai expressed enthusiasm for the growth opportunities, emphasizing a shared value-driven ethos.
(With inputs from agencies.)
