Left Menu

InCorp Global and Amita Desai & Co. Merge to Transform Corporate Secretarial Landscape

InCorp Global has merged with Amita Desai & Co., enhancing its position in India's corporate secretarial advisory sector. Amita Desai joins InCorp as a co-founder, bringing unparalleled expertise. This merger provides clients with comprehensive services in compliance, governance, and more, aligning with InCorp's growth strategy in the Asia-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 15:18 IST
InCorp Global and Amita Desai & Co. Merge to Transform Corporate Secretarial Landscape
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

InCorp Global has announced a significant merger with Amita Desai & Co., a leading firm in India's corporate secretarial advisory field, positioning itself as a top player in the industry.

The merger amalgamates extensive expertise, with Amita Desai joining InCorp Global as a co-founder, bringing her vast experience to the role. According to Manish Modi, CEO of InCorp India, the partnership enhances client offerings in complex areas such as compliance, governance, and mergers and acquisitions.

This strategic move marks InCorp Global's sixth investment in India, aiming to expand its service portfolio across Asia-Pacific. Amita Desai expressed enthusiasm for the growth opportunities, emphasizing a shared value-driven ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025