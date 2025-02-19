Left Menu

Supreme Setback: Sweden Blocks Thunberg's Climate Challenge

The Swedish Supreme Court has dismissed a class action lawsuit led by Greta Thunberg and activists demanding stronger climate action by the state. Filed by the Aurora group in 2022, the case argued that Sweden violated the European Convention on Human Rights by insufficiently addressing climate change.

Updated: 19-02-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:26 IST
In a significant legal development, Sweden's Supreme Court has blocked a class action lawsuit spearheaded by climate activist Greta Thunberg and the Aurora group. Filed last year, the lawsuit contended that the Swedish government was not adequately tackling climate change, thereby violating the European Convention on Human Rights.

The group of 300 plaintiffs sought judicial intervention to compel Sweden to intensify its efforts in limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Supreme Court Justice Jonas Malmberg emphasized that while the court cannot dictate actions to the government, it did not close the door on future climate-related lawsuits formatted differently.

The Aurora group expressed its determination to continue pursuing legal avenues. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has previously ruled against governments on similar grounds, emphasizing the potential legal precedence for such environmental cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

