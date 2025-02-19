Europe's Call for Inclusion in Ukraine Peace Talks
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need for Europe's involvement in ongoing U.S.-Russia dialogues regarding peace in Ukraine. She highlighted that these talks could lay groundwork for future diplomacy, especially as the U.S. seeks to reestablish full functionality at its Moscow embassy.
- Germany
In a significant diplomatic gesture, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has reiterated the importance of Europe's participation in the ongoing negotiation process between the United States and Russia concerning peace efforts in Ukraine.
Baerbock pointed out the strategic advantage of these discussions, especially as they potentially facilitate the reopening of the U.S. embassy in Moscow.
Her remarks indicate a broader vision for European involvement in future diplomatic ventures, stressing that current talks could pave the way for more comprehensive agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
