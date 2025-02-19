Left Menu

Europe's Call for Inclusion in Ukraine Peace Talks

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need for Europe's involvement in ongoing U.S.-Russia dialogues regarding peace in Ukraine. She highlighted that these talks could lay groundwork for future diplomacy, especially as the U.S. seeks to reestablish full functionality at its Moscow embassy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:59 IST
Europe's Call for Inclusion in Ukraine Peace Talks
negotiations
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a significant diplomatic gesture, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has reiterated the importance of Europe's participation in the ongoing negotiation process between the United States and Russia concerning peace efforts in Ukraine.

Baerbock pointed out the strategic advantage of these discussions, especially as they potentially facilitate the reopening of the U.S. embassy in Moscow.

Her remarks indicate a broader vision for European involvement in future diplomatic ventures, stressing that current talks could pave the way for more comprehensive agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025